Uber driver arrested, charged with sexually assaulting Villanova student inside residence hall

An Uber driver has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a Villanova University student inside of a residence hall on the campus.

Mirvan Dinler, 26, of Trappe, was arrested Friday morning and faces a number of charges, including rape, in the Sept. 13 incident.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29, the 21-year-old victim had ordered an Uber to get back to her dorm after a night out in Philadelphia with friends.

The victim says when she arrived back at campus later that evening she was followed into her residence hall complex by her Dinler, her Uber driver. Once inside, police say she was sexually assaulted.

According to court documents, security cameras captured Dinler escorting the victim into the building shortly after 11 p.m. that night.

Following the assault, court paperwork alleges that Dinler left the building after the assault and returned a short while later. He allegedly banged on her door and told a witness that he was an Uber driver looking to collect a fee from the victim from the victim due to a mess in the backseat of his vehicle.

The victim handed her phone to Dinler, who allegedly sent $150 to a Venmo account under another name.