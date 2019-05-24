Uber will offer discounted rides to National Veteran Cemeteries on Memorial Day

Uber has not lost sight of what Memorial Day holiday is truly about.

The company says it will offer discounted rides to and from National Veteran Cemeteries around Pennsylvania on the Monday holiday. The promotion features 10 of the state's veteran cemeteries, including three Philadelphia-area resting places.

Philadelphia National Cemetery

Mount Moriah Cemetery Soldiers' Lot

Mount Moriah Cemetery Naval Plot

Washington Crossing National Cemetery

Gettysburg National Cemetery

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

Ashland Cemetery Soldiers' Lot

Prospect Hill Cemetery Soldiers' Lot

National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Allegheny Cemetery Soldiers' Lot

To take advantage of the offer, riders can enter 'MEMORIALDAY2019' in the payment section of the app prior to requesting a ride.

The offer can shave up to $15 off a trip.