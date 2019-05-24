Uber will offer discounted rides to National Veteran Cemeteries on Memorial Day
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Uber has not lost sight of what Memorial Day holiday is truly about.
The company says it will offer discounted rides to and from National Veteran Cemeteries around Pennsylvania on the Monday holiday. The promotion features 10 of the state's veteran cemeteries, including three Philadelphia-area resting places.
- Philadelphia National Cemetery
- Mount Moriah Cemetery Soldiers' Lot
- Mount Moriah Cemetery Naval Plot
- Washington Crossing National Cemetery
- Gettysburg National Cemetery
- Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
- Ashland Cemetery Soldiers' Lot
- Prospect Hill Cemetery Soldiers' Lot
- National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
- Allegheny Cemetery Soldiers' Lot
To take advantage of the offer, riders can enter 'MEMORIALDAY2019' in the payment section of the app prior to requesting a ride.
The offer can shave up to $15 off a trip.