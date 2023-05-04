Uber X Share service returning to Philadelphia, other major cities

Uber is expanding its shared ride program to Philadelphia and four other cities.

The Uber X Share option will be available in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, Miami and Nashville in the next few weeks.

The program was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions but has since relaunched in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoneix, San Diego, Portland, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

The Uber X Share option will allow riders to receive 20% off the total fare if they are matched with a co-rider along the way.

Uber says the share option is also better for the environment as it will help cut down on the use of gas and emissions per passenger.

"At Uber, we know affordability is important to making transportation more accessible for more people – especially in the current economic climate," the company said. "Offering more affordable products isn’t just good for customers, it helps build out an ecosystem of affordable, multi-modal transportation – from shared rides, to micromobility, to public transit, which continues to be a powerful ally to Uber. Together we can chip away at our ultimate shared competitor: personal car ownership."