Uncle charged after girl, 10, killed in accidental shooting in Kingsessing

Officials in Philadelphia have announced charges against a man after they say his niece was killed in an accidental shooting in Kingsessing last week.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges against the victim's 28-year-old uncle, Tyree Mills. Mills has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and related firearms offenses.

The District Attorney's Office says the girl was fatally shot inside of her home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday because of access to an unsecured firearm.

On the night of the shooting, police responded to the home and found the girl unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head in the rear second-floor bedroom. She was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she later died.

Her death came just days after a 10-year-old boy fatally shot himself inside of his home in Tioga-Nicetown. Police say the investigation into his death is ongoing, but it was also the result of access to an unsecured firearm.

"Less than 1 week after meeting w/ family in the hospital of a 10-year-old child who died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot, another 10-year-old has died in a similar fashion," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw wrote on Twitter last week. "These tragedies are completely preventable! It is the responsibility of adults to keep guns secure."

Gun locks are available free of charge with no questions asked from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office by calling 215–686–3572. Temple Safety Net, a violence prevention program of Temple University Hospital, also distributes free gun locks and offers violence prevention education and training throughout the city.

