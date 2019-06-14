United Breast Cancer Foundation to giveaway 550 mattresses to cancer patients and survivors

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting a free mattress event for cancer fighters and survivors in the Philadelphia area Saturday.

The organziation will gift 550 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to families impacted by breast cancer. The event, which began Friday night, is the largest the foundation has ever done and requires a warehouse in Hatboro to pull off.

"Treatment is so hard on body phys mentally emotionally just to have somebody do something kind like this for u really means a lot," Simonia Harrison said.

Volunteers will also hand out free goodie bags with skin care products, makeup and clothes.

"I’ve been sleeping on couch have pillows to make it level so this will be great we are gonna set up a bed for when I’m going through treatments," Machiell Scannapieco said.

Susan DelMoore, an employee at a cardiac care supply company and breast cancer patient, donated the warehouse space for the event.

"It's not easy to go through, just seeing the gratitude on their faces is amazing to me, it makes me feel good inside knowing that they're being helped," DelMoore said.

Those eligible to receive a free mattress can apply here. Due to the demand in the area the United Breast Cancer Foundation is holding another giveaway in July. Registration for next month's event can be found here.