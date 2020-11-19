Popular University City food truck shutting down after 37 years

A popular food truck in University City is shutting down after 37 years and longtime customers are sad to see it go.

Chef Tsz Pong and partner Bi Pang are closing up the Yue Kee Chinese food truck next Wednesday after decades and generations of University City lunch lovers.

Daughter Mona told FOX 29 on the phone that COVID canceling classes was the dealbreaker.

"They had been thinking about it, but I think they really wanted to try and work another year or two? Yeah, the situation is just really difficult right now," she said.

The crowd Thursday was longtime customers coming to say goodbye while others were just trying it for the first time.

"Going through my feed and it was like good Chinese food? Going to shut down?” I figured I’d give it a shot before it was gone," one customer said.

