University of Delaware requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test to attend football games
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware is getting ready to host its first home football with a packed house in more than a year. This comes on the heels of the university announcing two consecutive days of more than 100 students reporting positive cases of COVID-19.
"We are anticipating that everyone who attends the game will either need to show proof of full vaccination or they’ll have to show a negative test taken within the past 72 hours," Andrea Boyle Tippet, Communications Director with the University of Delaware, said.
While it is a small percentage of the total student body, it still has some students worried like transfer junior Shania Wells.
"Honestly, it’s a little bit scary. I also think it has to be expected, ya know? Everyone came back so it’s bound to happen," said Wells.
She’s doing her best to avoid large events, like this Saturday’s football game.
"I don’t really go to large events. I know that they do have them here like they had a Twilight ceremony a few weeks ago and I noticed that when all the students are together. I don’t think they wear their masks," added Wells.
Tippet believes the measures taking place for the upcoming football are indeed enough to "protect the flock."
