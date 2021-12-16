University of Delaware to require COVID-19 booster shots

The University of Delaware has made COVID-19 booster shots mandatory for students before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The university said that all students without a previous COVID-19 exemption are required to get a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 24.

Students must submit their updated vaccine cards to the University od Delaware's Health Portal before the start of the spring semester, according to the school.

The decision comes amid a December surge in new COVID-19 infections, worsened by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

According to the University of Delaware's coronavirus dashboard, over 90% of students and staff are full vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school spiked at 67 cases in the last week of November and saw a slight dip to 56 infections to start December.

