University of Delaware to require COVID-19 booster shots
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware has made COVID-19 booster shots mandatory for students before returning to campus for the spring semester.
The university said that all students without a previous COVID-19 exemption are required to get a COVID-19 booster by Jan. 24.
Students must submit their updated vaccine cards to the University od Delaware's Health Portal before the start of the spring semester, according to the school.
- Pfizer, Moderna vaccines recommended over J&J shot, CDC panel says
- COVID concerns, injuries overshadow Washington-Eagles game
- Army: 98% of active duty got COVID-19 vaccine by mandatory deadline
- Philadelphia officials urge against inter-household Christmas gatherings amid COVID-19 case spike
The decision comes amid a December surge in new COVID-19 infections, worsened by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
According to the University of Delaware's coronavirus dashboard, over 90% of students and staff are full vaccinated against COVID-19.
The school spiked at 67 cases in the last week of November and saw a slight dip to 56 infections to start December.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement