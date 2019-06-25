University of Maryland launches nation's 1st master's program in medical marijuana

article

With a growing number of states legalizing medical cannabis, the need for an educated workforce has also increased.

The University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy recognizes this need and has launched a new Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics.

Dean and professor of the UMD's School of Pharmacy, Natalie D. Eddington said, "Our MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics has been critically designed to prepare students to meet this demand. Innovations in instructional design throughout the curriculum will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact on communities across the United States."

The two-year program is designed for health care professionals, scientists, regulators, growers, dispensary owners and policy and industry professionals.

Online coursework is designed to accommodate students with or without a background in science or medicine. In-person symposia will provide students with opportunities to network with peers, as well as meet and interact with experts in the science, therapeutics and policy of medical cannabis.

To offer students flexibility, classes will mostly be online with an in-person symposium held once each semester.

The deadline to apply into the program is Aug. 15, classes begin Aug. 26.