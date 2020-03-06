University of Pennsylvania cancels large-scale orientation events in April amid coronavirus concerns

University of Pennsylvania officials are changing the spring calendar amid coronavirus concerns.

"It's probably a good move for public health," said Jake Leff and Callista Dyer. They’re both freshman at UPenn. They’re responding to the university’s decision to cancel all large-scale, on-campus admitted student programming scheduled for April, including all Quaker Day and Multicultural Scholars Preview Programming.

"With schools like this with such wide application bases and admitted students coming from all over the country and internationally it's probably safer that they don't come here concentrate the virus and spread out back to their homes,” said Leff.

The decision made and posted by UPenn admissions says in part, “We are disappointed that we are not able to welcome admitted students to our campus in our traditional fashion; however, social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travel are both strong counters to the coronavirus."

Dyer says she attended Quaker Day before committing to UPenn.

"They've already applied and got in so it's just like trying to get them to come here instead of somewhere else," she said. She doesn't feel canceling it is a big deal for prospective students.

Earlier this week, Drexel said all university travel to China, South Korea, and Italy is restricted unless approved by the provost. Eastern University says at this time there is no basis for changing business as usual regarding housing or campus events.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

"We regularly work with our hospital and healthcare community to prepare for this type of situation. So we're confident that if we get a case our response will be ready and appropriate,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

UPenn says it recently launched a virtual campus tour to help admitted students. Details about how admitted students can engage with the university in April will be available to admitted students when they release admissions decisions in late March.

