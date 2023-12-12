UPenn names new Interim President following Liz Magill’s resignation

article

The University of Pennsylvania has announced J. Larry Jameson will serve as the school’s Interim President, effective immediately.

J. Larry Jameson, M.D., Ph.D., served as the Executive Vice President of UPenn’s Health System and Dean of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine since July 1, 2011.

Jonathan A. Epstein, executive vice dean and chief scientific officer of the Perelman School of Medicine and senior vice president and chief scientific officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will take over as Interim Executive Vice President for the Health System and Dean of the Perelman School of Medicine.

In a message shared to the Penn community by UPenn’s Interim Board of Trustees Chair Julie Beren Platt, amid Scott L. Bok's resignation, she said, "Penn is fortunate to have the benefit of Dr. Jameson’s experience and leadership during this time of transition. A consummate university citizen and the longest serving current dean, Dr. Jameson is a collaborative, innovative, and visionary leader with extensive engagement with each of Penn’s 12 schools."

According to the announcement, Dr. Jameson has a deep appreciation for Penn’s values and world-class research, teaching, patient care, and service.

Among his many accolades, spearheading the development of the Penn Medicine Pavilion and leading the development of "Serving a Changing World," which sets goals for Penn Medicine for the next five years., Dr. Jameson has championed initiatives that promote excellence on all levels, including faculty recruitment, student success, scholarship and discovery, philanthropic giving, and a culture of inclusion and collaboration.

"He has led during a time of unprecedented scientific breakthroughs, FDA approved medications, and transformative platform technologies such as CAR T cell treatment and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines," the message continued.

Dr. Jameson is taking over the Interim President role just days after UPenn's Liz Magill voluntarily tendered her resignation.

Magill will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law.

The following statement from Magill, the university’s ninth president, was included in the message:

"It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions."

UPenn has experienced several incidents involving antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including hateful messages being projected onto campus buildings and derogatory emails being sent to some staff members.

Magill and the presidents of three other prestigious universities appeared before a congressional committee Tuesday where they were asked about antisemitism on their school's campus.

At issue was a line of questioning that asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities' code of conduct. Magill responded by saying it would be a "context-dependent decision."

Magill walked back some of her comments Wednesday, saying she would consider a call for the genocide of Jewish people would be considered harassment or intimidation. She also said she would launch a review of Penn’s policies, saying they have long been guided by the U.S. Constitution but need to be "clarified and evaluated."

Following Magill's resignation, leaders of the Jewish community held a rally Sunday to further reiterate and condemn acts of antisemitism.

Students rallied outside Magill's office last Thursday to condemn her comments made earlier this week. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also called Magill's testimony "unacceptable" and urged trustee to consider Magill's job.

A former U.S. Supreme Court law clerk, Magill, 57, is the daughter of a retired federal judge and was dean of Stanford University’s law school and a top administrator at the University of Virginia before Penn hired her as its ninth president last year.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Magill:

"President Magill’s resignation allows the University of Pennsylvania to chart a new course in addressing antisemitism on campus. The Board of Trustees and other university leaders must ensure that Penn’s campus is a safe environment, not a hostile environment, for all students to learn without the specter of antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism of any kind."