Upper Darby businesses clean up following night of looting, vandalism

Upper Darby has recently faced a series of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

“Everything was turning around pretty good, up until three months ago and this doesn’t help,” said Brad Beaverson, the co-owner of Philly Soft Pretzel Factory.

The 69th Street Shopping Strip was filled with people smashing store windows and looting on Sunday night. Many merchants and workers were trapped inside.

Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Tim Bernhardt remembered what he heard being said that night.

“Those merchants in stores were calling for help,” he said. “We had to go in and get them out from those who were looting and smashing windows.”

Bernhardt joined Mayor Barbarann Keffer, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, and Representative Margo Davidson after crews had cleaned, boarded, and blocked off the area. National guardsmen are currently keeping watch.

“I woke up this morning in tears, literally in tears. As a mother of four sons, [and] grandmother to five,” said Davidson.

Stollsteimer also expressed his understanding of the balance between protestors and opportunists.

“We completely understand the anger and support the protest,” he said. “[But] this was not a protest, this was taking advantage of a situation to rob and steal.”

To urge peace in her community, 16-year-old Upper Darby resident Jaiya Noy has been taking the time to write positive messages and hoping people will stop and read them.

“It’s scary those things are scary to me and this is the most I can do right now. I didn’t want to not do anything,” Noy said.

Noy and her mother are looking forward to stores reopening and life returning back to normal. Like many, they are still worried that many residents won’t return.

Even so, Leandra’s Pizza House owner Joann Pallas says that her shop is here to stay. They have been in business for 42 years, and decided to spend the day serving pizza to protestors.

“I was born and raised in Upper Darby and this is my home,” said Pallas. “This is my livelihood, and we are here.”

Through the looting and protesting, Upper Darby is still fighting to keep their community strong.

