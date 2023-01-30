'Getting the help I need': Upper Darby Mayor to seek treatment following arrest on suspicion of DUI

Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer is speaking out for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last week.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 29, Keffer was taken into custody on January 26 after being pulled over. The responding officer reported fresh damage to the bumper and front passenger tire on Keffer's car, also noting the smell of alcohol on Keffer, the complaint said.

Officials say Keffer was taken into police custody after she only took one test at the scene and then refused to complete procedural sobriety tests.

After the initial incident, Keffer's office released a statement saying she was involved in a "traffic incident," asking for privacy for her family.

On Monday, Keffer released her first official statement since her arrest:

"On Thursday, January 26, 2023, I was involved in a traffic incident. I have been cooperating fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions. I will be forever grateful that no one was physically harmed in this incident. I apologize to my family, my staff, and my constituents for this severe error in judgment. I realize that this may be hard for some to forgive but I ask that you look at my 9+ years of public service and not just this one terrible decision," the statement read.

Keffer also says she will seek professional treatment for alcohol addiction in an effort to continue her role as mayor.

"I want to do well by the community and see Upper Darby grow and prosper. I want our community to be safer, cleaner, and full of opportunity. It's why I ran for office and why I am committed to getting the help I need to do just that," she said.

She says her treatment plan will help her find healthy ways to deal with stressors to continue her promise to Upper Darby and its residents.

According to Keffer, co-chief administrators Alison Dobbins and Rita LaRue will oversee day-to-day operations in Upper Darby as she undergoes treatment.

"I have full confidence that they will ensure the smooth operation of Upper Darby Township."