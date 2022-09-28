Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say

article

A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police.

Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation.

According to officials, no one was allowed to exit or enter the school grounds.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

After less than one hour, the lockdown was lifted.

Police say there was no threat to students or the school, but police were present on campus.

No additional details were released by police.