Upper Darby parking director charged with theft of meter money resigns post

article

The embroiled Upper Darby Director of Parking Enforcement has resigned her post, effective immediately, according to township officials.

Sekela Coles, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and other related offenses, after a months-long investigation.

In an Upper Darby Township Council Meeting Wednesday night, Coles resignation was announced.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the charges against Coles Monday, after county investigators were tipped by two citizen informants.

RELATED COVERAGE: Upper Darby parking director embezzled meter money to fund office parties, petty cash: DA

The informants reported seeing Coles' administrative assistant, Nakita Barnes, placing six bags of parking meter coins in her personal vehicle.

Two receipts totaling deposits of $2.871 were also seen on Barnes' desk, along with an envelope of $1,730, in cash, according to the DA's office.

Barnes later admitted to investigators that she took six bags of coins to a local bank, converted them into cash, then stored the money in her desk under Coles' direction.

Despite initially denying the allegations, officials say Coles then admitted to using the meter funds as "petty cash" to buy food, birthday cakes, office parties and restaurant trips for her and her staff.

The DA's office reports that a total of $4,314 has been identified as stolen, with $2,037.81 returned at this time.

Coles is also accused of voiding at least eight parking violation for relatives