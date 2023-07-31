Upper Darby parking director embezzled meter money to fund office parties, petty cash: DA

article

Thousands of dollars in parking meter coins went missing in Upper Darby, a plan the DA's office says was orchestrated by the department's director.

Sekela Coles, the Upper Darby Director of Parking Enforcement, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Officials say the months-long investigation began when two citizen informants reported seeing Coles' administrative assistant, Nakita Barnes, placing six bags of parking meter coins in her personal vehicle.

Two receipts totaling deposits of $2.871 were also seen on Barnes' desk, along with an envelope of $1,730, in cash, according to the DA's office.

Barnes later admitted to investigators that she took six bags of coins to a local bank, converted them into cash, then stored the money in her desk under Coles' direction.

MORE HEADLINES:

Despite initially denying the allegations, officials say Coles then admitted to using the meter funds as "petty cash" to buy food, birthday cakes, office parties and restaurant trips for her and her staff.

The DA's office reports that a total of $4,314 has been identified as stolen, with $2,037.81 returned at this time.

Coles is also accused of voiding at least eight parking violation for relatives.

She has since been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the Upper Darby Mayor's office.