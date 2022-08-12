Upper Darby School District holds job fair, seeking teachers, support staff

As kids get ready to head back to school, there's a critical shortage of one necessary resource - staff. Districts are looking for teachers, aides and support staff. A Delaware County school district held a job fair Thursday for the purpose of finding staff.

"I see it on the news every day, how they’re looking for teachers, substitute teachers," Dr. Marie Bey said.

Bey and her sister, Lisa Young, thought why not check out a job fair at Upper Darby High School, with on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates.

"We are semi-retired, so we need something to do in our spare time. What better way to use your time than to devote it to the kids," Bey explained.

The job fair was Kate Crafton’s first and she loves the approach, immediately filling out an application. "You walk away with a little bit of resolution. Not like everything is out in cyberspace and you have no idea what’s going on, so it is good."

The Upper Darby School District is looking to fill 40 professional positions, including psychologists and counselors and special education teachers.

"We will vet all the applicants, all the applications. We’ll do all the background checks in accordance with the law and if everything checks out, then they’ll be offered the position," district Assistant Superintendent Dr. John Council said.

The district is also offering teacher incentives. "We have stipends in our contract. We are honoring years of service for our hard-to-fill positions. We also want to retain our teachers that are here," Dr. Council added.

Crossing guards are also needed, as are maintenance and transportation workers.

"I was looking for a school bus driver and they’re hiring on the spot. I think that’s a great benefit," Jason Neal said.

It also pays to watch Good Day Philadelphia. "I saw it, actually, this morning on FOX 29 News, so that’s what made me come out this evening," Neal commented.

Anyone who may have missed the fair can apply online at the Upper Darby School District website.