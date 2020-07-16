Upper Moreland police investigating possible attempted child luring

article

Upper Moreland police are investigating a possible attempted child luring incident.

The alleged incident happened on York Road near Summit Avenue around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

According to police, two juvenile females were walking on the sidewalk when they were stopped by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to persuade the two juveniles to get into his car for a "free Uber ride," police said.

Investigators say the driver was persistent in repeatedly asking the juvenile females to get in his car to the extent that it caused traffic on York Road to back up.

The vehicle is described as a white Toyota Prius with tinted windows. The driver is described as a white male in his 30s. The man had short black or brown hair with a beard and a mustache.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identification of the male driver is asked to contact Detective Todd Smith (reference report UM-20-08836).

