Texas school shooting: 18 children, 2 adults killed including gunman

A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 18 children and one adult dead on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott later said authorities killed the 18-year-old gunman.

The suspect, identified by Abbott as Salvadore Romas, entered Robb Elementary School after abandoning his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," the governor said in a news conference.

RELATED: Who is Salvador Romas? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

Superintendent Hal Harrell said the school will be closed for the remainder of the week, effectively bringing the school year to a close.

"School year's done" he told reporters during a news conference Tuesday night.

Authorities add that many of the victims were in the second through fourth grades.

Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio, officials with the hospital said.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims. He's expected to address the nation later this evening.

RELATED: Texas school shooting: Lawmakers, others react to latest case of mass gun violence

Two police officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive, Gov. Abbott said.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," Abott later added in a written statement. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering."

"We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School," he continued. "I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal."

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher." — Governor Greg Abbott

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

RELATED: Buffalo mass shooting: Payton Gendron targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

RELATED: California church shooting: Alleged gunman 'politically motivated' by hatred for Taiwanese people

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Map showing location of shooting at school in Uvalde, Texas.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.