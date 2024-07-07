Vacationers flock to NJ beaches as holiday weekend wraps, nice weather continues

In true Jersey Shore fashion, it did not feel like or look like a Sunday and/or the end of a holiday weekend on the Ocean City boardwalk.

The crowds were comparable to what FOX 29 crews saw on Thursday ahead of the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

For some people, their vacation is just beginning.

"We have cousins here from Colorado so they are excited about getting in the waves and enjoying the Atlantic Ocean and of course boardwalk and all the fun with that," says Carrie Jenkins.

Even with the holiday falling on a weekend, some businesses say the crowds stayed consistent through the weekend.

"We had these really popular American flag sweaters that sold out instantly and business was booming, it was really good," say Payton Lamp, an employee at Sand and Stich.

By Sunday evening, the traffic to head home was mostly clear with the exception of a small back-up just past the bridge leaving Ocean City.

Steve Schuster, driving back to Delaware County, had the right approach.

"Trying to avoid the traffic I thought later would be better because people want to probably get out of there," he says.

We caught up with the Barnett Family, who had the same idea, as they stopped at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza on the way home from two weeks down the shore with their children and grandchildren.

"The beach was clean, the water was perfect. The kids loved it," says Donna Barnett. "There’s probably enough sand on our floors to make several castles."

The unanimous feedback was that the weather made the weekend—and with temperatures expected to be in the nineties in the Philadelphia area this week, it’s the place to be for the next few days.