Fourth of July 2024: Fireworks blanket skies from Philly to Jersey shore in celebration of nation's birthday

It’s a Philly tradition like no other – Fourth of July on the Parkway and this year was no different.

What better place to be on Independence Day than the birthplace of America?

"Oh, it’s everything. If you’re in Philly on the Fourth of July, you have to be on the Parkway!" Jennifer Hayes exclaimed.

Traveling from Elizabeth, New Jersey, Kori Holmes had this to say, "It’s so nice to be out with a lot of people enjoying the environment and it’s just a really nice patriotic day. I’m just so happy!"

Patriotic indeed – the music, the food, the fun! And people showed off their red, white and blue in so many festive ways.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"It’s so much fun to come out with your friends or hang out with family, have some drinks. Have something to eat. Just watch a great concert," Phoenixville resident, Zach Laloup stated. "I’m just so excited to be here and have a day off at work!"

It was an All-American birthday in Ocean City Thursday. The night was filled with fireworks. And the day was filled with a sun-worshipers who packed the beach.

A few blocks away on Stetson Place, Helen Foor has been celebrating Independence Day in Ocean City for all of her 98 years. She’s been alive for nearly 40 percent of the United States 248 birthdays. When asked how times have changed?

"I don’t think they’ve changed. They must have gotten better because we’re all still here and look at me," Foor said while sitting on her front steps.

At her shore house, Independence Day is about remembering the country’s freedom and about family. She has five sons, 15 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, one who was just born Wednesday.

"Fourth of July means to me having wonderful family in Ocean City. I love it and I love the fireworks. The fireworks are gorgeous and the beach is really, really crowded," Foor added.

A large crowd packed the boardwalk around Music Pier for the annual fireworks celebration Thursday evening.

As a safety note, as record crowds are expected to be traveling this weekend, lifeguards in Ocean City are on alert after nine rescues last Saturday at the 9th Street Beach alone. Rip currents were to blame. Ocean City Beach Patrol is reminding beachgoers to only swim when lifeguards are present.