Vaccinations administered at Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia

Hundreds of first dose Moderna shots were administered Thursday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Philadelphia.

The center has become a COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with Rite AId and NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference. Shots were given by appointment only.

Organizers say they are doing their part to help get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially in Black and Brown communities.

The Salvation Army's Philadelphia West Corps Community Center will hold a vaccination clinic Friday in partnership with the city's Department of Health and the Philadelphia Fire Department.

