Vaccine required for School District of Philadelphia students participating in interscholastic sports

article

The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that students participating in interscholastic sports for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) and other sports and health organizations stating that participation in close contact sports can put student athletes at increased risks for getting and spreading COVID-19.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health and well-being of students and staff has been our top priority," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. "Requiring student athletes to get fully vaccinated will reduce the need to quarantine teams, which will also prevent the cancellation of games, practices and potentially entire seasons."



RELATED HEADLINES:

Students planning to participate in winter sports, including basketball, bowling, cheerleading, indoor track, swimming and wrestling must provide proof of being fully vaccinated by Saturday, Dec. 18. The requirement will also apply to students participating in spring sports -- badminton, baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track & field, and volleyball. Proof of vaccination for those sports must be provided by Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The district says there will be medical or religious exemptions.

Two information sessions to address questions or concerns about the new requirement will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, please click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



