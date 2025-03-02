Expand / Collapse search

Vandals cause $7,500 in damage to Union League building in Center City

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 2, 2025 12:48pm EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Four suspects are being sought for vandalism.
    • The Union League of Philadelphia was targeted last month.
    • The damage was estimated to be $7,500.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after an act of vandalism was carried out on a historic building in Philadelphia last month.

What we know:

The walls of the Union League of Philadelphia at 140 South Broad Street were vandalized on February 22.

Damage to the building was estimated at $7,500.

Four suspects are being sought in connection with the crime.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects are still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

