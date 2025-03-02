Vandals cause $7,500 in damage to Union League building in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after an act of vandalism was carried out on a historic building in Philadelphia last month.
What we know:
The walls of the Union League of Philadelphia at 140 South Broad Street were vandalized on February 22.
Damage to the building was estimated at $7,500.
Four suspects are being sought in connection with the crime.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspects are still unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.