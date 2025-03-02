Vandals cause $7,500 in damage to Union League building in Center City

article

The Brief Four suspects are being sought for vandalism. The Union League of Philadelphia was targeted last month. The damage was estimated to be $7,500.



An investigation is underway after an act of vandalism was carried out on a historic building in Philadelphia last month.

What we know:

The walls of the Union League of Philadelphia at 140 South Broad Street were vandalized on February 22.

Damage to the building was estimated at $7,500.

Four suspects are being sought in connection with the crime.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects are still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.