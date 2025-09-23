Vare Recreation Center unveils new turf field as part of $21M renovation

The Brief A new synthetic turf field was unveiled at Vare Recreation Center in South Philadelphia Tuesday. State and local officials join the Eagles to open the 69,000 square foot field. The field is part of a $21 million renovation.



With TV cameras and special VIP guests, Tuesday night football practice looked a whole lot different for the South Philly Sigma Sharks youth football team.

What we know:

It’s not often you get a Philadelphia Eagles player to show up along with Swoop and Eagles Cheerleaders.

However, the practice was more like a celebration of the brand-new pro level field they now play on.

"We wanted to make sure we have a high-quality rec center and most importantly, a football field for all here in South Philadelphia," said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Johnson joined State Representative Jordan Harris, former Eagle Conor Barwin and linebacker Nakobe Dean to officially open the city’s newest turf football field completed by the Rebuild Philadelphia program.

The synthetic 69,000 square foot turf field is part of a $21 million renovation to the century-old Vare Recreation Center at 26th and Morris Streets in Grays Ferry.

The field will be home to hundreds of youth football players and cheerleaders for years to come.

"Congratulations to you all for having the best field in South Philly," said Barwin, who also heads the non-profit "Make the World Better" Foundation.

For Sharks coach Anthony Meadows, the new field and commitment to the community shows his kids that hard work and teamwork can pay off.

What they're saying:

"Showing the kids it’s about team. It’s about something bigger than themselves. Teaching them those life skills. They understand: "I got to be accountable." I’m accountable to my team and we’re in this together," said Meadows.

And if you don’t think a new field makes a difference for a young player, just talk to eight-year-old Sharks cornerback Maku Dupree in his first TV interview.

"I feel like I’m a professional football player because they are teaching me stuff to be a professional… How to catch the ball. How to run the ball. How to snap better. How to throw the ball" said Maku.

For parents of these players, it’s not just a field, it’s about what it represents for their community.

"It’s nice to be able to do something nice for the kids so they can get what they need, They get a chance to run around they get a chance to play with their friends and it’s safe for them. Everybody deserves something new something bright something that’s going to lift their spirits" said mother Kelly Dupree.