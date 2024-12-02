Vehicle accused of fleeing Bucks County stop sign crash sought by police

article

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a driver they say crashed into another vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign last month.

The Warminster Township Police Department shared a photo Monday of a silver sedan with heavy damage to the front driver's side.

Police believe that on the morning of Nov. 26 the vehicle rolled through a stop sign at the intersection of Bristol and Old York roads and hit another car.

The vehicle fled the crash and was last seen heading eastbound on Bristol Road.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police Department.