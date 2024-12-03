Vehicle, driver wanted for damaging NJ middle school: police

article

Property damage at a local middle school is under investigation as police search for a suspected vehicle and its driver.

Police say the vehicle caused extensive damage to property at Galloway Township Middle School early Saturday morning.

Details about the damage have yet to be released, but police did post a surveillance photo showing the suspected vehicle and driver.

The vehicle appears to be a newer model pickup truck with a black toolbox in the truck bed and possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.