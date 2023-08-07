Verizon offers $10,000 rewards for vandalism, theft causing delays in several Pennsylvania counties

article

Verizon customers have become the target of recent crime sprees across part of Pennsylvania, and now the company is stepping in with cash rewards.

Several telecommunications cables have been severely damaged, and hundreds of feet of copper and fiber-optic cable have been cut and stolen, along with pedestal boxes.

Police say the criminal acts have caused significant service delays and thousands of dollars in damage in Bucks, Monroe and Somerset counties.

Verizon is now offering $10,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact in Pennsylvania State Police.



