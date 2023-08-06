Woman detained, 2 men injured after shooting inside unregistered Philadelphia club: police

Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section began with shots being fired inside a club that police say is unregistered.

The double shooting erupted just before 7 a.m. on the 2000 block of Plum Street.

Two 25-year-old men both suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition by a woman who police say is currently detained.

No weapon has been recovered as police investigate the shooting.