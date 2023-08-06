Dirt bike rider 'intentionally' hit pedestrian, ran him over twice in Bucks County: police

article

A terrifying ordeal sent a 64-year-old man to the hospital, and now police are looking for the suspect they say targeted him.

The victim was walking on the1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem when police say he was "intentionally" hit by an illegal dirt bike Saturday night.

After knocking the pedestrian to the ground, the dirt bike rider ran him over a second time, according to authorities.

The 64-year-old man was left on the road with possibly life-threatening injuries to his extremities and internal organs. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

The suspect fled the scene on a green and white dirt bike with another man riding a red dirt bike, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department.