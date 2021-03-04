Veteran Philadelphia police officer, minister dies after battle with COVID-19

The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of a veteran officer and baptist minister who died on Tuesday after a battle with coronavirus.

Erin L. Tokley, 47, spent most of his 24-year career serving Philadelphia's 25th district and was most recently assigned to the 12th district.

Tokley died on the 24th anniversary of his graduation from the police academy, according to a Facebook post from his wife.

Tokley was a minister at Calvary Baptist Church in West Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife Octavia and three young children.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter