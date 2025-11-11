Veterans Day: NJ Transit offering free rides to current, former military members

The Brief New Jersey Transit is offering free rides to active and former military personnel for Veterans Day. To take advantage of the Veterans Day offer, simply display a valid military ID or be dressed in your military uniform. NJ Transit is offering military personnel and their dependents a one-way reduced ticket option for the rest of the year.



New Jersey Transit is offering free rides to all active-duty and former military members on Veterans Day.

What we know:

All active and retired military members can grab a free ride on NJ Transit trains, buses, and light rail services on Veterans Day.

What you will need

There are several Military IDs riders can use to ride for free on Tuesday:

Military ID card (active or retired)

Veterans Administration identification

Membership card for any Veterans Organization (American Legion, VFW, etc.)

A U.S. military uniform

Throughout the rest of the year, New Jersey Transit is offering military personnel and their dependents a one-way reduced ticket option by presenting a valid ID.

