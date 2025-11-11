Veterans Day: NJ Transit offering free rides to current, former military members
TRENTON - New Jersey Transit is offering free rides to all active-duty and former military members on Veterans Day.
What we know:
All active and retired military members can grab a free ride on NJ Transit trains, buses, and light rail services on Veterans Day.
What you will need
There are several Military IDs riders can use to ride for free on Tuesday:
- Military ID card (active or retired)
- Veterans Administration identification
- Membership card for any Veterans Organization (American Legion, VFW, etc.)
- A U.S. military uniform
Throughout the rest of the year, New Jersey Transit is offering military personnel and their dependents a one-way reduced ticket option by presenting a valid ID.
The backstory:
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was a holiday first established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, marking the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The armistice, signed between the Allies and Germany, took effect on the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918, symbolizing a hopeful end to end the war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.