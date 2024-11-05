Vice President Kamala Harris closes out Election Day eve campaign in Philadelphia

"My name is DJ Cassidy and I'd like to welcome you all to election eve live from the birthplace of America, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

A celebrity led rally to get out the vote in the final hours before an historic election.

One of Philly's own, Jazmine Sullivan, took the stage tonight for Vice President Kamala Harris's final stop on her tour of battleground states.

"Pittsburgh, are we ready to do this? Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win? Yes," said the Vice President appearing on monitors streaming from her stop in Pittsburgh before heading to Philly tonight to rally voters and the undecided.

"The vibe tonight is just it's great. Everybody is chatting with everybody and everybody is dancing with everybody," said Kaelie Cevas. She and Chiquita Williams came from Lancaster to be here on the parkway tonight.

"Positivity. She brings something fresh. I am ready for a woman president. I am ready for a Black woman president. I am ready for some change and as a mother with daughters I think she is going to be the change that we need," said Williams.

Crowds packed the grounds of Eakins Oval. Others lined the stage in front of a glitzy background at the Art Museum.

We talked to a first-time voter from Virginia attending Walnut Hill College here.

"I think we are reaching peers. I have seen a lot of stuff on Tik Tok and Instagram. Kamala Harris really made a huge push for Gen Z to Gen Z voters and it really worked out for her," said 19-year-old Sophie Loiselet. Others came out tonight hoping to hear more from Harris on what she will do for them if elected.

"My social security I want it to be protected. My nieces I want them to be protected. I do not think nobody should tell them what to do with their body or I don’t want my nephews in a position to be beat down and nobody being responsible for them," said David Milbourne from East Oak Lane.

Vice President Harris closed out her campaign following speeches from Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, a performance from Lady Gaga and more.