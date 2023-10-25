Victim claims $300K worth of jewelry stolen during armed robbery at South Philly gas station

Philadelphia police say a diamond Rolex, two gold chains and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen during a robbery at gunpoint Tuesday evening at a gas station on Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. when a man was entering his vehicle. The robbery suspect blocked the car door with his leg and put a firearm up to the victim’s chest, according to police, who also said there were no injuries.

The South Detective Division is investigating and have surveillance video as part of the investigation.

Police are looking for the suspect who fled in a red mid-sized sedan, newer model that headed westbound from the gas station.

"It’s getting dangerous with the economy and people not having money, being hard to find jobs. It’s just sad though that people don’t have the patience to go get it the right way," said David Capaldi.

The property owner of Southport Plaza said the victim claims the stolen valuables are worth $300,000.

"You come out here with a whole bunch of jewelry on, they’re going to look at you like a plate a food at a homeless shelter," said Jose Rodriguez.

"You’re just asking to get robbed," added Roberto Escobar.