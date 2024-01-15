Expand / Collapse search
Victim's family speaks out after 55-year-old man was killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia

Family speaks out after 55-year-old dies in hit-and-run in North Philly

"It's wrong." The family of 55-year-old hit-and-run victim Brian Howard Lloyd, speaks out and encourages the suspect to come forward.

PHILADELPHIA - The family of a city man killed in a hit-and-run Saturday is mourning his loss while police try to find the SUV involved.

Police tape tethered to a pole is all that remains of Saturday's fatal hit-and-run in North Philly. 

In Mount Airy, the family of victim Brian Howard Lloyd is left with just memories.  

His father remembered him Monday. "He was a good person. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He had no negative about him- -except his problems," said Lewis Lloyd. 

Lloyd, 55, struggled with addiction, said his 77-year-old father.

Police say Lloyd was using a walker while crossing Broad Street near Poplar in the crosswalk when a speeding, black SUV hit him and kept on going. 

His stepmother, Sylvia Dorn Lloyd, said, "they didn’t care, didn’t care left him for dead in the street. That’s exactly what he did. He needs to turn himself in or whoever was driving the car- -it’s wrong."

Lloyd’s body was flung on top of a car behind the striking vehicle, killing him.  

Police said security cameras record the SUV speeding away north on Broad with its right headlight out. 

Last year, 40 people were killed in hit-and-run collisions in Philadelphia.  

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to solve this killing and start the New Year with a message of zero tolerance. 