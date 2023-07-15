Video: 3 suspects sought after man fatally shot trying to stop South Philly carjacking, police say

A 50-year-old man is dead after police say he stepped in to try and stop a carjacking in South Philadelphia, and now three suspects are wanted for his killing.

Officers found the victim, identified as Michael Salerno, shot in the head next to a double-parked vehicle at 12th and Porter streets Wednesday night.

Salerno was trying to stop three men from stealing his female friend's car when he was fatally shot by one of the suspects, according to authorities.

Video released by police captures the tragic ordeal from start, to finish.

The suspected vehicle pulls up behind a double-parked vehicle as one suspect approaches the driver, followed by two others.

Moments later the victim runs to the woman's aid before he is shot by one of three suspects, who leave the man to die as they flee.

Police say the three suspects were driving a red a Kia Soul with an unknown New Jersey license plate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these suspects.