Video captures police interrupting bank robbery, arresting suspect

Wild video from one of our viewers looks like a movie set, but it's real.

The video shows police confronting a man they say was robbing a bank in North Philadelphia Friday.

The attempted robbery happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.

In the video, you can hear the suspect fire a gun and officers yelling at the man to put the gun down.

Just moments later, the suspect runs out with cash flying everywhere as he's immediately tackled by police officers and arrested.

