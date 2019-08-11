Video: Deputies rescue ducklings from storm drain

A concern citizen flagged down the deputies after witnessing the baby ducks fall into the drain on Saturday.

Immediately, the deputies lifted the drain in order to rescue the ducklings.

Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

In the video, the mother duck is seen waddling around while an officer lifts four of the duckies out of the storm drain.

Once reunited, the family of five quickly made their journey away from the drain.