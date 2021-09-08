Video: Ewing police officer helps rescue woman from floodwaters

An Ewing police officer is being credited with helping save a woman from raging floodwaters as remnants of Ida hit New Jersey.

Officers responded to multiple calls for motorists trapped in their vehicles on Sept 1.

During one of those responses, Officer Justin Quinlan found a woman that was forced to exit her vehicle and was trapped in fast-moving water. Bodycam footage shows Officer Quinlan finding his way through the swift-moving water to come to her aid as the woman clung to a guard rail.

Officer Quinlan stayed with the woman for over 20 minutes while their rescuers were responding and staging. Both the woman and officer were able to successfully rescued by the Ewing Fire Department.

