King of Prussia Mall robbery escalated into fight with agents as man flashed gun: police

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman they say attempted to steal hundreds of dollars in merchandise during a violent armed robbery at King of Prussia Mall last week.

The duo were stopped by loss prevention agents as they tried to exit the Macy's store Friday evening.

They had been spotted collecting and concealing merchandise from around the store, according to authorities.

Police say the man immediately engaged in a fight with the agents, brandishing a handgun during the struggle.

Both the man and woman fled as the agents halted the apprehension, grabbing one of the agent's cell phones from the ground.

A bag full of the stolen merchandise was later recovered by the agents. The total value, including the phone, was more than $600.

Police say no shots were fired despite initial reports, and the only reported injuries were those sustained by the loss prevention agents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Merion Police.