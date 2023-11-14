Burglary suspect targeting Hispanic households around Norristown: police
article
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - One man's alleged week-long crime spree has sparked an investigation by police in Norristown as they ask for the public's help.
Police laid out the suspect's "burglary pattern," which they say targets Hispanic households with unlocked doors or windows.
The burglaries occurred between the hours of 2 and 6:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from November 4 to 11.
A map released by police shows at least six burglaries, two in the downtown area, and four more on the outskirts of Norristown.
If you recognize the suspect, contact the Norristown Police Department.
Police are also asking residents to be vigilant in protecting their homes and families:
- Lock all doors and windows when you go to bed
- Secure window air conditioners to frames with screws
- Keep outside light on or install motion-activated lighting
- Install cameras inside or outside, or know your neighbors that have them
- Talk to each other; let everyone know to be on guard
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim-time is very critical in trying to solve these types of crimes
- Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings