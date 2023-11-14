Burglary suspect targeting Hispanic households around Norristown: police

article

One man's alleged week-long crime spree has sparked an investigation by police in Norristown as they ask for the public's help.

Police laid out the suspect's "burglary pattern," which they say targets Hispanic households with unlocked doors or windows.

The burglaries occurred between the hours of 2 and 6:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from November 4 to 11.

A map released by police shows at least six burglaries, two in the downtown area, and four more on the outskirts of Norristown.

If you recognize the suspect, contact the Norristown Police Department.

Police are also asking residents to be vigilant in protecting their homes and families: