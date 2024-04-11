Video spots fireball lighting up New Jersey sky. Did you see it?

From a solar eclipse on Monday, to a possible meteor days later, we just can't keep our eyes off the sky!

Dozens of people in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and even New York, reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky early Wednesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.

Doorbell camera video captured the moment a flash of light illuminated the sky in Millville, New Jersey, around 3:40 a.m.

Several reports stated they saw a "bright green flashing ball" as it fell from the sky.

The sightings come about a week before the Lyrid meteor shower is set to begin on April 22.