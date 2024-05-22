Video: Kamala Harris grabs Philly cheesesteak during pitstop at Jim's West

Making a cheesesteak stop is essential for any Philadelphia visit, even if you are the Vice President of the United States!

Kamala Harris decided to do just that while she was in town Tuesday for the SEIU International Convention.

So, which iconic cheesesteak shop did the VP choose? Jim's West in West Philadelphia!

Staff captured the moment Harris stopped by for a bite with Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes.

No word on her cheesesteak order, but Jim's says Harris heard about their shop, and was "very hungry."