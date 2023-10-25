Video: Looting suspects ram car into marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia neighborhood

The storefront of a marijuana dispensary was completely destroyed in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section last month, and now police are trying to identify those responsible.

Video captured the moment a vehicle was repeatedly backed into the Curaleaf located on City Avenue on September 27.

Smashed glass and mangled debris remained as several suspects rushed into the store. It is unclear how much was stolen during the incident.

Police say they fled in a small silver sedan.

The video is connected to two-day looting spree that erupted across Philadelphia, which has lead to dozens of arrests.