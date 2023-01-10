Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street

The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28.

Moments later, he can be seen running down the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue as he fires his gun at unknown targets.

The suspect then flees on a bicycle.

No further information regarding who he was shooting at, or the motive, is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.