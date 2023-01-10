Triple shooting leaves 2 men critically injured in West Philadelphia, police say

One gunshot victim quickly became three after shots rang out in West Philadelphia Monday night.

Police initially responded to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a 29-year-old man shot in the chest and shoulder. He was placed in critical condition.

Minutes later, two more men arrived aby private vehicle to Delaware County Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man was critical after being shot in the chest; and a 19-year-old was stable with gunshot wounds to both hands.

Police say all three men were struck on the 5300 block of West Stiles Street before 10:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made, or weapons recovered.