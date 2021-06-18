VIDEO: Man escapes assassination attempt in Brooklyn

It played out almost like a scene from a movie. Men in two vehicles attempted to carry out what appears to be a coordinated assassination attempt on the streets of Brooklyn.

It happened on Thursday morning in Bushwick.

The NYPD says about 7:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was inside his vehicle in front of 21 Granite Street.

Officers say a car attempted to block him. The victim, sensing danger, attempted to flee by driving up onto the sidewalk. He was unsuccessful as he crashed a short time later.

Then, a second vehicle drove up and started shooting at him while he was still inside the crashed car.

The shots missed and the man was not seriously injured.

Police released a video of the incident in hopes that someone might be able to identify the men involved in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

