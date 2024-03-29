Video: Man fatally struck by hit-and-driver helped by witnesses; search for driver continues

Police are searching for a driver that struck and killed a 64-year-old man in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood Thursday.

Law enforcement say the victim was crossing at the intersection of 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue when he was struck by a driver traveling eastbound, speeding through a red light.

Moments later, in video surveillance obtained by FOX 29, a SEPTA bus pulls up and a number of witnesses can be seen attempting to help the man.

The Crash Investigation Division told FOX 29 that the first 911 calls came in just after 9:50 p.m.

"According to one witness, the victim’s body was dragged about 100 feet," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small, mentioning the victim was hit with such force that he was knocked out of one of his boots. He died at the hospital, minutes later.

"I felt very bad because I use this crosswalk a lot and it’s just - cars don’t stop. They speed. They don’t care." said Saddiq McLean.

Mclean, told FOX 29 he crosses the crosswalk daily, sometimes multiple times a day to go to the nearby grocery store. "Walking across there after what happened last night will have me looking five, six ways."

Now, investigators who processed the scene, are using surveillance from a SEPTA bus and several other businesses to track down the driver.

"They did find some car parts which, possibly, belong to the striking vehicle." said Small.

Police say the vehicle appears to be a charcoal-colored Honda Accord.

The investigation is active and ongoing as the search for the driver continues.