Video released of suspect in deadly South Philadelphia stabbing, hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say left another man for dead after he was stabbed and run over by a vehicle earlier this month.

The homicide stemmed from an altercation between both men in a parking lot under the I-95 near Front Street.

Police say the suspect stabbed the 22-year-old victim in the throat, then ran him over with his own vehicle.

MORE HEADLINES:

Investigators say the white Kia that was used to run the 22-year-old victim over was his own family's car.

The vehicle remained at the scene and police say the suspect fled the area.

Additionally, police found a bloody 4-inch folding pocket knife at the scene behind the car and near a pair of the victim's sneakers.

Medics pronounced the 22-year-old dead at 7:47 p.m. He was later identified by police as Mang Sang.

Video captured the deadly incident, as well as the suspect after police say he fled in another vehicle.

Gideon Lynch lives two blocks away from the scene and handed Ferreria a petition to get cameras under the I-95 overpass as he says the issues here including car vandalism, are only getting worse.

"The amount of thefts, break ins and vandalism itself," said Gideon Lynch. "I have this petition together, these are all local people who signed it. This isn’t 30th street, this is front street and down."

When asked, "what would you like to see happen under the overpass?" Lynch said "we need surveillance cameras under here badly. The summer is just starting. We already had a shooting four months ago and now we had this gentleman being killed."

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.