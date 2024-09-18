Video: Masked suspects break into Philadelphia pharmacy, steal prescription medication, money

Authorities are searching for a pair of burglars who were seen on video ransacking a Philadelphia pharmacy, stealing prescription medicine and money.

Investigators say the suspect broke into Olive Tree Pharmacy on the 200 block of South 60th Street on Sept. 9.

Video of the burglary shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the burglars using a crowbar to pry into a backroom where medication is kept.

Once inside, police said the suspects stole prescription drugs and money before fleeing the store and driving off in a blue Dodge Ram.

